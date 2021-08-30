MTN’s Tik-Tok bundle solves Data Dilemma for Ugandan Tik-Tokers

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – In March this year, MTN Uganda launched an exciting Tik Tok bundle offer that gives Tik Tok users unlimited access to the App for 24 hours at only Shs.2,000. This followed the success of the “Tik Tok Free” that was launched last year, giving customers free 5minutes for Tik Tok upon purchase of 15mbs daily data bundle.

As a growing entertainment channel that is fun yet data-intensive, MTN’s Tik Tok data bundle that gives its customers 24hour unlimited access to the platform for only Shs.2,000 is a move that has been welcomed by many users of the application.

Tik Tok is the new way to consume bite-sized fun videos for the youth. The social media platform is used to make a variety of short-form videos across genres like dance, comedy, education, Finance, cryptocurrency, fashion, cookery, fitness and health among a plethora of topics. The videos that have a duration from 15 to 60 seconds and the nature of its vast and unpredictable content is what makes them more appealing.

MTN has gone into partnership with Tik Tok to promote the service among its customers. The Tik Tok bundles are available to all MTN Prepaid and Postpaid customers with compatible handsets. The Tik Tok bundle can be conveniently purchased via the MyMTN App, MOMO App, Pulse App and Mobile Money.

Harold Mubiru an ardent Tik Toker says that the heavy data requirements for one to use the app are forbidding yet the app is loaded with lots of entertaining and educative content.

“I personally used to love spending more time on Tik Tok but I couldn’t because it is very heavy on data. I would end up going a few days without posting content due to lack of data,” Mubiru said, adding that he used to spend anywhere between Shs.5,000 and 15,000 on data per day to keep his Tik Tok account active.

However, the introduction of the Dedicated Tik Tok Data bundle from MTN changed his narrative.

“Now I can stay on the App as long as I like to create and monitor my posts while also looking out for the trends that I can hop on to without worrying about data,” says Mubiru, “The best part is that for just 2k, I can post heavy videos and even hold a Tik Tok Live session which used to cost me 10,000 back then before the MTN Tik Tok Bundle offer.”

Mubiru explains that the affordable MTN Tik Tok bundles have helped him to be consistent with content creation, something that is helping him grow his following further. Now with over 60K followers and counting.

Commenting about the offer, Onyait Odeke, the MTN Uganda Manager Digital Services GTM said that

“We realized that Tik Tok is a growing entertainment platform that was fun but data intensive. That is why we decided to create a bundle that is time-based as opposed to volume-based to enable our customers to spend more time creating and viewing content on this platform,” Odeke said.

Odeke further noted that since the majority of the Tik Tok users are young, data would be an issue thus the need for a more affordable bundle that gives them unlimited access for 24 hours at only Shs.2000.

Opportunities:

Although many people simply use Tik Tok for entertainment purposes, Mubiru who also joined the App for fun has over time started earning from his content.

Since 2019 when he joined the platform, Mubiru has garnered a following of over 60K followers, giving his content a big reach, which has in turn attracted business towards him. His clientele is mostly artistes who pay him for his choreography services based on the dance videos that he posts on Tik Tok.

“So, you can say Tik Tok has given me a platform to showcase my dancing abilities and I am earning from that as I wait for university to reopen so I can go back and carry on with my studies,” Mubiru says.

Yvonne Namakula known as @Thisoctoberfairy on Tik Tok is also an ardent Tik Toker who joined the platform less than a year ago and has grown her following to nearly 200K in a matter of months. She is currently one of sought after Tik Tok influencers, which has not only left her Tik Tok famous but has also ensured she smiles her way to the bank.

Like Mubiru, she is also a student who only discovered Tik Tok during the thick of the lockdown last year. So far, she has turned what would have been redundant days into productive days that have also put money in her pocket during the pandemic.

“This implies that by making the bundle affordable, we are not only providing infotainment for our content viewing customers, but we are also supporting our content creating customers to earn seamlessly from their efforts,” Odeke said.

Whether you are a content creator like Namakula and Mubiru or a content viewer who loves to binge-watch Tik Tok videos in your free time, the MTN Tik Tok bundle will give you 24 hours’ access to the app for only Shs.2000.