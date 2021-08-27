‘Successful Businessman, Seasoned Politician’, Ugandans Flood Capt.Mukula with Birthday Wishes

A saying by the renowned American writer and political commentator Walter Lippmann that; ‘’ If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader’’, evidently presents Capt. George Michael Mukula , one of the Ugandan most loved Politicians .

Born in Soroti, Teso sub-region in the Eastern Region of Uganda on 27 August 1956, today different Social Media Platforms across the East African region have been awash with cheerful wishes as Friends, Family and the general public celebrated Mukula’s 63th Birthday in style.

The current Vice Chairman (Eastern Region) for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party and former Member of Parliament representing Soroti Municipality from 1996 to 2016, Mukula is a professional pilot, and business mogul highly respected and loved across the political divide.

Politicians from Both in the NRM Party an Opposition FDC, NUP , DP , UPC among others respect Mukula for his uniting political approach that has consolidated peace among Ugandans , and ths explains why he has been assigned by the President over years for to coordinate peace talks among various conflicting groups.

He is also the Patron for Uganda Musician Association ,Motor Sport Africa,Federation of Motor Sport Uganda,Uganda Boxing Federation and Chairman Pan African Movement Uganda.

He attended local schools before he joined Kenya School of Flying at Wilson Airport in Nairobi, Kenya.

He completed his pilot’s training in the United States. In 2005, he was awarded a Master of Business Administration by Nkumba University.

In 2009 he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the Latin University of Theology, based in Torrance, California, USA.

In the late 1980s, Mukula worked as a personal pilot for President Yoweri Museveni. Mukula owned a fleet of Cessna aircraft.

He personally piloted the president in one of those planes. He joined politics in 2001, when he successfully contested for the Soroti Municipality parliamentary seat. He has continuously occupied that seat since, successfully defending it in 2006 and in 2011.In 2001 he was appointed state minister for health, serving in that position until 2006.

In May 2015, Mukula announced that he would leave elective politics effective March 2016.

He is married and the father of four children.

Mukula has always marketed the NRM principles that include Patriotism, Pan Africanism, Socio-economic transformation and Democracy, and has been encouraging the NRM youth to internalize and explain to the people where the country has reached under Museveni stewardship in Uganda.

Here are some of the tweets by Ugandans; ‘Your sacrifice and efforts to bring peace to the northern region in Uganda, will never go unnoticed. We appreciate you and celebrate you today. Happy birthday [email protected] may you have many more years’’,Keza Gloria.

‘’Hon.Mukula and May you live longer to serve the nation’’, M.Musa Israel.

‘’On behalf of the entire Uganda aviation academy, we want to wish a happy birthday to our vice chairman Dr.Capt. Mike Mukula’’, Uganda Aviation Academy.

Jada Coffee; ‘Happy birthday to one of our biggest clients capt.Mike Mukula.Enjoy your day and continue supporting Uganda products’’.

Arrow security system ‘’Move forward with confidence and courage.You are a very special person.May today and all of your day be amazing’’.

The sultan, ‘Happiest birthday to my role model, regional chairman and friend. More blessings to you in this new age.

Levi Eyaru, ‘’Happiest birthday to the best flight captain, Hon.Dr.Mike Mukula.