TRAGIC: University Fresher Drowns in Lake Bunyonyi

DECEASED: Elizabeth Tumwebaze

Kabale – A 19 years Student of Bishop Barham University College -BBUC has drowned in Lake Bunyonyi on Wednesday evening while swimming.

The deceased has been identified as Elizabeth Tumwebaze, a resident of Bugongi in Northern Division, Kabale Municipality. Tumwebaze who was 1st-year student of Bishop Barham University College perusing a bachelor’s degree in Social Work and Social Administration drowned on Wednesday evening at around 6 pm.

It’s alleged that Tumwebaze had spent her day at Lake Bunyonyi attending some party.

Isaac Atwijukire, the Executive Director of Twinomujuni Children’s Home, Kabale based orphanage non-government organization that takes care of orphans say that Tumwebaze who is under the organization’s care convinced matrons to be given permission to leave the orphanage center in Kirigime, southern division, Kabale Municipality and see her grandmother in Bugongi.

Atwijukire says that Twinomujuni when he reached town instead joined a group of her friends and went for leisure at Lake Bunyonyi. Atwijukire says that during leisure, they started swimming and it is in the process that Tumwebaze failed to swim and drowned. He says that Tumwebaze should have not died if she did not tell lies about going to see the grandmother but instead diverted and went to do unnecessary things.

Simon Turyakira, the University public relations officer, told our reporter that however much the university administration had heard about Tumwebaze’s death, they were yet to get exactly how she died so that they make an official statement. By press time, efforts by marine police to retrieve the body were ongoing.

On the 19th of last month, Nafutali Kizabona, a 35-year-old catechist attached to Kayanga Catholic church in Kabale diocese has drowned in the same lake. Kizabona was alone in the canoe while crossing the lake but on reaching the middle, the canoe lost balance and capsized.

In June 2020, Maureen Ninsiima 15, a student at Cream land High School Kabale and Evidence Kakuru, 15 drowned and died while sailing. In 2011, Dustin Sabastiano and Srith Thomas all Danish tourists drowned while swimming.

Despite several appeals by police, locals have always accessed the lake without saving jackets. Located in Kabale and Rubanda district, the 900-meter deep lake is the second deepest in Africa.