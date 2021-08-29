VIDEO: Ethiopian PM Abiy in Uganda, Meets Museveni over Tigray Conflict

President Museveni Meets Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed at State House on Sunday

KAMPALA — President Yoweri Museveni has, on, Sunday met with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Ahmed Abiya to reportedly discuss the growing conflict in the Horn of Africa country.

PM Abiya arrived in the country on Sunday morning on an invitation of President Museveni according to State House.

“Abiya Ahmed, the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has arrived in Uganda for a one-day working visit at the invitation of President Kaguta Museveni, “Lindah Nabusayi, a senior press secretary to the president said in a tweet.

Museveni met with PM Abiya at State House Entebbe to discuss the conflict in the dissident northern region of Tigray.

“Holding a meeting with H.E Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia who is in Uganda for a one-day working visit. I welcome H.E Abiy,” Museveni wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Abiya recently ordered military operations in Tigray in a dramatic escalation of a long-running feud with the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

This comes close to 72 hours since the United Nations Secretary-General took to the Security Council revealing that the Tigray crisis was escalating,

SG António Guterres warned that the military confrontation that started 10 months ago in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region was spreading, with serious political, economic and humanitarian implications for the country and the broader region.

“A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding before our eyes”, António Guterres warned. “The unity of Ethiopia and the stability of the region are at stake”, he added calling for an immediate ceasefire and the launch of national political dialogue.

Outlining the severity of the situation, the UN chief said the military front lines in Tigray have reached the regions of neighbouring Amhara and Afar.

The Government’s 28 June declaration of a unilateral ceasefire and withdrawal of the National Defence Forces from Mekelle have not led to a comprehensive ceasefire.

Tigray remains under a de-facto humanitarian blockade and cut off from electricity and communications, the UN chief informed the Ambassadors.

Hundreds have died and thousands have fled the country amid airstrikes and heavy fighting that observers fear could lead to a protracted civil war.