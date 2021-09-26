Bars, Churches Listed as Vaccination Site as Govt Steps up Exercise

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – In efforts to fight the pandemic, the Government has taken its vaccination drive notches high and has, since, drawn in private companies and religious institutions to conduct mass Covid-19 vaccination to increase uptake and save thousands of doses from expiry.

The Ministry of Health revealed that the new drive should be able to exhaust the doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, totalling about 67,000, before they expire on September 30.

The ministry says the drive will also ensure high uptake of the 2,976,403 doses of vaccines with the National Medical Stores (NMS) and are yet to be distributed across the country.

The new centres are being opened by respective city and district authorities to increase access to the jabs as directed by the ministry.

Dr Diana Atwine, the Ministry of Health permanent on Friday, said in a press statement yesterday that the campaign in Kampala Metropolitan Area, which covers Kampala City, Wakiso and Mukono districts, starts tomorrow and will run-up to Friday, October 1, using AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, and later Sinovac.

Dr Atwine said the exercise starts at 8.30 am at 58 vaccination points distributed across the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

“The rest of the country [will come in] in the following week using Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac,” she said.

“The focus is to vaccinate the 4.8 million persons in the priority groups before the end of December as one of the major pillars of the safe opening of schools in January next year, and in preparation for the anticipated third wave,” Dr Atwine said.

The exercise will target the high-risk groups, which include persons aged 50 years and above, persons above 18 with underlying medical problems, including diabetes, hypertension, heart, kidney, and liver diseases. Other priority groups include health workers, teaching and non-teaching staff, security personnel and students in post-secondary institutions aged 18 years and above at the earliest opportunity.

The government acquired the said 2.9 million doses of vaccines this month through donations from the United States of America, France and Belgium. It is expecting more doses of Sinovac from China.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said the vaccines in NMS stores have a longer shelf-life, unlike the 67,000 the government is racing to exhaust before September 30.

Dr Alfred Driwale, the head of the Immunisation Programme at the Health Ministry, said Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will expire next year around January but will have been all exhausted as the country races to vaccinate 22 million people so as to safely reopen the economy.

Dr Atwine said in the statement that all persons starting the vaccination will receive Pfizer vaccine as their first dose and will, after one month, again receive their second dose of Pfizer.

“All persons who started with AstraZeneca and are due for second dose after two or three months will be provided AstraZeneca in the same locations. Persons who started vaccination with Sinovac and are due for the second dose will be informed shortly on the date to turn up,” she added.

IMPACTFUL: Minister of Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng and Permanent Secretary, Dr. Atwine Diana (FILE PHOTO)

The accounting officer said as plans to exhaust and give more doses to districts continue, districts and other city authorities are advised to use similar camp approaches to reach out to target populations through intensified mobilisation using community structures.

She advised them to use Village Covid-19 task forces, VHTs, LCs, among others, and that leaders should communicate the vaccination points where the camps will be undertaken.

Mr Daniel Nuwabine, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) spokesperson, said they are partnering with Uganda Breweries and Coca-Cola Uganda to increase vaccine uptake.

He said they are still remaining with 2,000 doses out of 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca that they received from NMS, but that 350,0000 doses of Pfizer have been allocated to Kampala City. The government received slightly more than 1.6 million doses of Pfizer on Monday.

“….the executive director of KCCA, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, launched a campaign with partners [on Wednesday] to further the sensitization and mobilisation for vaccination. We applaud Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL), Coca-Cola Uganda, and Knight Frank, among others, that facilitated this drive,” he said.

Uganda Breweries Ltd said the vaccination happened on Thursday, September 23, and Friday, September 24, at Kyadondo Rugby Club and Samitto Bar and Lounge, Naalya, Alchemist Kitchen and Bar in Lugogo, and Elements Bar and Grill in Ntinda, all in Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The vaccination is happening between 10 am to 2 pm, and the only thing a person needs to receive the life-saving jab is to carry a national ID, according to a joint notice by UBL and KCCA.

“Take note that the Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) vaccination drive continues. We shall resume on Monday with two additional centres; Marie Fifi Recreation Gardens, Mutundwe, and Fusion Auto Spa, Munyonyo. The fight is still on. Let’s get vaccinated,” the beer company said in another tweet yesterday.

Mr Nuwabine, however, said there will be no selling of beers at the bars because they are still closed.

“We are using the bar premises for vaccination because it is where people can converge. People can go and get vaccinated but not necessarily open bars because they are not yet [allowed by government] to open,” he said.

But the list from KCCA indicates that the aggressive vaccination drive will be happening in many places, including Kololo airstrip, private hospitals, markets and churches in the city. The ministry also gave out a list of vaccination centres in Wakiso and Mukono.

A similar arrangement to increase access is also happening in districts upcountry. In Moyo, West Nile, Dr Richard Idro, the president of Uganda Medical Association, said a meeting he held with district leaders on Friday found that the “biggest fear is a rumour that the Covid-19 vaccines will leave one infertile.”

He appealed to government to increase sensitisation about the vaccines. Dr Idro also called for sustained mass vaccination in the country.

The country has so far vaccinated 1,807,767 people using 2.1 million doses of vaccines dispatched to districts by NMS, and a total of 2.9 million are yet to be distributed.

Vaccination centres in Kampala/ KCCA

Division Venue

Central Kisenyi HC IV

Central City Hall Clinic

Central Makerere University Hospital

Central Old Kampala Hospital

Central Kamwokya Christian Community Centre

Central Nakasero Market

Central Owino (St Balikudembe) Market

Central City Square

Central Kololo Airstrip

Central Usafi Market

Central New Taxi Park

Central Old Taxi Park

Kawempe Komamboga HCIII

Kawempe Mulago National Referral Hospital

Kawempe Kawempe National Referral Hospital

Kawempe St Stephen’s Hospital Mpererwe

Kawempe Kisaasi CoU HC

Kawempe Kyadondo Medical Centre

Kawempe Wandegeya Market

Kawempe St Paul P/Sch Kyebando

Kawempe St Peter’s Kanyanya

Kawempe Makerere Yellow P/Sch

Kawempe St Martin’s P/Sch Mulago

Kawempe Bwaise Community Hall

Kawempe Kawempe Muslim P/Sch

Nakawa Kiswa HC III

Nakawa Naguru Hospital

Nakawa Bukoto HC II

Nakawa Butabika Hospital

Nakawa Ntinda P/Sch

Nakawa Kiswa P/Sch

Nakawa Kyambogo University

Nakawa Mutungo Parents P/Sch

Nakawa Okuva Church Mbuya

Nakawa Eden Church Mulimira

Nakawa St Mbaaga P/Sch Kiwatule

Rubaga Mengo Hospital

Rubaga Namirembe Infant

Rubaga YCS Dispensary

Rubaga Kitebi HC

Rubaga Nateete Archdeconary

Rubaga Kigobe P/Sch

Rubaga Lubaga Hospital

Rubaga Namungoona Orthodox Hospital

Rubaga Busega Kcca SS

Rubaga Queen of Peace

Rubaga Kibuye Market

Makindye St Peter’s Nsambya P/Sch

Makindye St Denis Sebugwawo Ss Ggaba

Makindye Seguya Grounds Nkere

Makindye Chairman Ismail Matovu Place

Makindye Amazon Playgrounds

Makindye Kansanga Seed SS

Makindye St John Baptist Kabalagala

Makindye Kibuli Muslim Hospital

Makindye Kisugu HC III

Makindye Kiruddu Hospital

Makindye Nsambya Hospital

Makindye Wentz Medical Centre

Makindye Hope Clinic Lukuli

Centres in Mukono

Mukono District Ground

Seeta C.O.U P.School

Bukerere F Club Ground

Kasenge-Mbalala S. School

Seeta Nazigo-HCIII

Kojja Community Centre

Ntunda C. O. Primary School

Kasawo T. Centre-Agalyawamu

Nakifuma HCIII Field

Kalagi-St Peters S. School

Kyetume T. Centre

Kisowere P. School

Katosi Gound

Nantabulirwa Trading Centre

Namataba All Saints Church

Nabalanga-Kabawala P. School

MAYANGAYANGA TC

Pearl View Medical Centre- Ground

Nsuube C. O U

DFI Ntawo Playground

Centres in Wakiso

Entebbe Mayors Gardens

Nkumba P. School

St Agnes P. School

Masulita Junior

Bananwa P. School

Kitende Secondary

Kasanje H. Centre

Lubugumu Umea P. School

Freedom City

Wakiso Play Ground

Summit College Kyengera

Nsangi Primary School

Gombe Junior

Lwadda Primary

Buwambo Kasaawe

St Steven C. O. U Nansana

Nambole Stadium

Kiira P. School

Wampeewo P. School

Vaccines available in NMS stores: 2,976,403 doses

Vaccine and source Doses received/distributed

Moderna from the US Government 647,080

Pfizer from US Government 1,674,270

AstraZeneca from Belgian Government 153,900

Astrazeneca from French Government 501,153

Sub-total at hand for the campaigns 2,976,403

Vaccine and source Doses received/distributed

AstraZeneca from COVAX facility 864,000

Astrazeneca from Indian Government 100,000

Astrazeneca from French Government 175,200

Astrazeneca from Norwegian Government 286,080

AstraZeneca from UK Government 299,520

Sinovac from Chinese Government 300,000

Astrazeneca from Norwegian Government 128,560

Sub-total (March-August) 2,152,840