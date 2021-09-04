Business Mogul Katatumba Rugiirwa Remanded for UGX200M Electronic Fraud

Kitalya | RedPepper Digital – Court has remanded businessman, Rugiirwa Katatumba 39, for allegedly participating in electronic fraud under the Computer Misuse Act 2011 as amended, and receiving stolen property under the penal code act.

Katatumba is a son of a deceased businessman and former Consular of the Pakistan Islamic Republic in Uganda, Boney Katatumba.

He on Thursday afternoon appeared before Nakawa Chief Magistrate, Dr.Douglas Singiza and was charged with electronic fraud contrary to section 19 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 and receiving stolen property contrary to section 314 of the Penal Code Act.

The prosecution told court that between January 24, 2018 and February 8, 2018, Rugiirwa by means of deception and with intention of securing unfair gain, deliberately performed fraudulent online transactions on Pegasus Technology Limited’s payment platform amounting to shs206 million purporting that the money was the payment of services rendered to Katatumba Safaris Limited whereas it was not true.

“It is also alleged that between January 24, 2018, and February 8, 2018, in Kampala district, Rugiirwa Katatumba retained shs206 million the property of Pegasus Technology Limited on account number 9030014186114 held in Stanbic bank Uganda knowing or having reason to believe the same to have been feloniously obtained,” the prosecutor told court.

The businessman, however, denied the charges and after the prosecutor told court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing, the Nakawa Chief Magistrate consequently remanded Rugiirwa to Kitalya government prison.

Rugiirwa Katatumba was remanded to Kitalya prison for Electronic fraud, theft and receiving stolen goods. The amount he stole is UGX 206M.

OTHER ACCOMPLICES TO THE CRIME

There are at least 8 other people that are under investigation for having committed the same offences stealing an aggregate total amount of UGX 1.6bn from Pegasus Technologies Ltd. It’s believed that Katatumba was among the ring leaders of the gang. The conduit for the fraud was fictitious eCommerce using Pegasus Technologies Ltd platform. The Maximum sentence for electronic fraud is 15yrs imprisonment, and receiving money stolen property attracts a 14-year jail sentence upon conviction.

According to sources, this is not the only illegality that Rugiirwa is involved in, whose details were scanty by the time of filing this report.

HOW DID KATATUMBA AND CO RUN THE FRAUD NETWORK?

They would register companies for the purpose of using them as conduits of fraud (Some few companies of other fraudsters were already in existence but were transformed into conduits of fraud). They then approached Pegasus technologies Ltd to provide them with a platform for facilitating online payments for customers with credit cards. Pegasus did, thinking they were doing it for genuine traders/business people.

They would then illegally obtain card data of unsuspecting people abroad through the dark web on the internet and would camouflage to be the owners of the cards and use the card data as though they were purchasing their own safari (Tours and travel) services but in the actual sense they were purchasing their own “air”. Pegasus would then pay for the services because if the transactions weren’t fake, Pegasus would be reimbursed from cardholders (they were very well aware Pegasus was the ultimate victim).

It was realized from Stanbic Bank where the money was being credited by Pegasus that these people were fraudsters and were withdrawing the money immediately after debiting from the cardholders.

On top of losing money in the fraudulent transactions, Pegasus had to reimburse the money to the Cardholders hence a double