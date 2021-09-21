BUSINESS: MTN Uganda, Britam in new partnership

The stakeholders in a group photo after the launch on Monday

Kampala | Pepper Business – MTN Uganda has inked a new deal with Britam Uganda in a bid to increase insurance services in Uganda.

The partnership was launched on Monday at the Sheraton Hotel, Kampala and was attended by top officials from MTN Uganda and Britam Uganda.

Speaking during the launch, Steven Mutana, the CEO for Mobile Money at MTN Uganda, said that MTN’s goal is to ensure services reach people wherever they may be adding that the partnership with Britam Uganda will go a long way in ensuring that Ugandans get the best services everywhere.

He said the partnership with Britam will change the face of Insurance and offer their customers a seamless experience.

“With this partnership, customers will pay for insurance services in the comfort of their homes and everywhere. This will give our customers easy access to insurance services everywhere,” said Mutana.

On his part, Allan Mafabi, the Chief Executive Officer, Britam Uganda said partnering with MTN Uganda is the best thing they have done because the telecom company enjoys a market share in Uganda, is reliable and their network covers an extensive area.

He added that the company is popular among Ugandans and this will make it easy to market their insurance services.

“Our partnership with MTN Uganda will ease the marketing of our insurance products and we are sure Ugandans will be able to enjoy our insurance services in the comfort of their homes and offices,” he said.

Commenting on the partnership with MTN Uganda, Edward Kasaato from the Uganda Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) said that as a regulator of the insurance industry, they welcome the relationship because this will help the growth of the insurance industry in Uganda and the world over.

The new deal will see Britam customers use MTN mobile money to access third party insurance and other policies.

To access third party insurance, all you need to do is dial *165*4*5# and have your sticker printed at the nearest select MTN Momo agent.