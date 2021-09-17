EUROPA LEAGUE: Napoli fight back to draw at Leicester; West Ham, Real Betis, Lyon win

AGENCIES | The Europa League made its long-awaited return with 15 games featuring some of Europe’s top clubs, rising forces from across the continent and unheralded teams all looking to reach the final in Sevilla in May 2022.

West Ham began their first-ever group stage campaign in impressive style with a 2-0 win away to Dinamo Zagreb. Real Betis came from two goals down at home to Celtic to win 4-3, while a catastrophic error from goalkeeper Thomas Strakhosa handed Galatasaray a win over Lazio.

Meanwhile, Napoli fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 away to Leicester City whilst French sides Lyon and Monaco emerged victorious in the day’s later games.

In the Europa Conference League, Tottenham’s campaign began in a disappointing fashion as they had to fight back to earn a 2-2 draw in Rennes. They were not the only big team to struggle with Bundesliga side Union Berlin losing 3-1 at Slavia Prague though Roma survived an early wobble to beat CSKA Sofia 5-1.

Europa League results

Group A: Rangers 0 – 2 Lyon

Group A: Brondby 0 -0 Sparta Prague

Group B: PSV Eindhoven 2 -2 Real Sociedad

Group B: Monaco 1 – 0 Sturm Graz

Group C: Spartak Moscow 0 – 1 Legia Warsaw

Group C: Leicester City 2 – 2 Napoli

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt 1 – 1 Fenerbahce

Group D: Olympiacos 2 – 1 Antwerp

Group E: Lokomotiv Moscow 1 – 1 Marseille

Group E: Galatasaray 1 – 0 Lazio

Group F: Midtjylland 1 – 1 Ludogorets Razgrad

Group F: Red Star Belgrade 2 – 1 Braga

Group G: Bayer Leverkusen 2 – 1 Ferencvaros

Group G: Real Betis 4 – 3 Celtic

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb 0 – 2 West Ham

Group H: Rapid Vienna 0 – 1 Genk