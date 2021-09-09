September 9, 2021

Exclusive: NBS Tv’s Canary Balloons Sasha, to tie Knot on Saturday

September 9, 2021 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Information we have just received from Speke Apartments confirms that Sasha Ferguson, girlfriend to Canary Mugume, is pregnant.

The couple is expecting their first child.

According to Sasha’s friend we have just talked to, we have been told that Sasha is simply a happy woman. She goes all over telling whoever cares to listen that she is super happy.

It is a double joy for Sasha and Canary. Next Saturday, the two are set to hold a lavish wedding.

