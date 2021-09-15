Govt Bus Knocks One Dead

Rubanda | RedPepper Digital – A 30 years old man was on Tuesday knocked dead by a Ministry of defence bus at Hamurindi trading centre in Rubanda district along the Kabale –Kisoro highway.

Elly Maate the Kigezi regional Police spokesman confirmed the incident and revealed that the accident involved a motor vehicle registration number UG 0237D TATA Coaster white in color being driven by Ntale Timothy, 46, resident of Kazo Angola, Kawempe division in Kampala and mc registration number UEO 121I Mahindra being riden by Aruho Kelvin, 30, who died on the spot, resident of Kigimbi village, Rurehe Sub-county in Mitooma district.

“The accident occurred at around 7:10 am at Hamurindi trading centre in Nyarurambi ward, Rubanda town council along Kabale Kisoro road in Rubanda district,” said Maate.

By press time, the Body had been taken to Kabale referral hospital for post mortem while the motorcycle and vehicle remain parked at Rubanda central police station, as PF31 issued to the driver pending inspection by an inspector of the vehicle and the Scene visited by No67837 PC Kauli Bohanon, inquiries to the cause of the accident on going.