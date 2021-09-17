September 17, 2021

1 Dead, 4 Injured in Kabale-Kisoro Highway Accident

September 17, 2021 Moses Agaba | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – One person died on spot and four including a Catholic Priest Reverend Father Vincent Turinawe were severely injured following a nasty accident at Kanaba along the Kabale –Kisoro highway on Thursday afternoon.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional police spokesperson confirms the incident and says that it occurred on Thursday about midday at Kanaba hills and corners along Kisoro- Kabale in Kisoro district.

Maate says that Motorcycle registration number UAQ 365D Premio was being driven by Fr Vincent Turinawe  38 a priest at Kangole parish Moroto district and onboard were other passengers that include Sr.Arinaitwe Anexentia 45, resident of Rushoroza diocesan parish, Kabale District, Asimwe Donanta  40, businesswoman and resident of  Kiruhura District. Tibijuka Matilda 70 peasant and resident of Buhara sub-county in Kabale District and the deceased as Nyamihanda Jerimina  84 of mifunda cell, Kabanyonyi parish, Buhara Sub-county in Kabale District.

He says that all the survived with serious injuries and are currently admitted at St Francis hospitals Mutolere as police have commenced into the investigations as the scene was  Ag OC traffic Kisoro, No.31528 Sgt Otole Yofasi and team.

Maate says that the Preliminary cause is that driver lost control and overturned several times before hitting a roadside rocky cliff as the Wreckage of motor vehicle UAQ 365D T/Premio was towed and parked at Kisoro police station pending i.o.v inspection as Post-mortem of the deceased was carried out and the body handed over to relatives for Burial arrangements.

