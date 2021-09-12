Kigezi Bishop Tasks Clergy to Be Trustworthy, Seek God To Serve

Hon. David Bahati, the state minister of industry with Bishop Bagamuhunda (MOSES AGABA PHOTO)

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kigezi in Kabale, Rt.Rev. George Bagamuhunda has told newly ordained deacons that the clergy always encounter hardships and happiness, in the service; therefore they should surrender themselves to God.

Rt.Rev. Bagamuhunda further tasked them to be trustworthy during their tenure as clergy while serving and he added as the church they need now to adapt to the new technology which has misinformation about the word of God and stick on guiding the Christians.

He further commended those who have continued supporting the diocese in raising funds to sponsor people to study theology, saying that every year the diocese spend Ugx 140 million shillings as they train clergy in certificates, Diplomas, Degrees and Masters..

Bishop Bagamuhunda said this on Saturday during the function to ordain six deacons that was held at St Peter’s Cathedral Rugarama, in Kabale Municipality.

The deacons that were ordained are Sonia Kyarikunda and Pam Ainebyoona, from Bubaare Archdeaconry, Moses Turinawe from All saints Church Archdeaconry Kabale, Boaz Niwamanya from Kihanga Archdeaconry, Good Turyahabwe from Kikungiri Archdeaconry, and Robertson Peter Agaba from Muko Archdeaconry.

David Bahati the State Minister for Trade, Industry and cooperatives (Industry), asked the clergy to start up income-generating projects in the respective churches, as well as preach the word of unity and development.

‘ we would like to thank Bishop Bagamuhunda for the development projects that he has started like the radio which has helped in preaching the gospel the fuel station, as I would like to ask the church leaders in the diocese to start income-generating projects for their churches “ said

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kigezi in Kabale, Rt.Rev. George Bagamuhunda ordains one of the clergies. (MOSES AGABA PHOTO)

Bahati says that religion needs to be the vision of the people as the church is the light and salt of the world so it needs to join the government in the fight against corruption and he also asked the church to begin teaching church ministers in the new technology as now the world is a global village.

Bahati says that he will always be grateful to the Diocese of Kigezi for what they did to him after finishing senior 4 and had failed to get schools fees having lost his parent as 3 years as the Diocese under Rt. Rev. Dr William Rukirande came to his rescue as they got him a scholarship through Stromme Foundation and he managed to finish secondary school he then donated Ugx 20M towards the clergy pension scheme in the Diocese.

Also in attendance was the kabale LC5 boss Nelson Nshangabasheija who called upon the people of Kabale to unite for development.