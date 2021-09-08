Mbarara OC Shot Dead As Suspects Scamper With Police Gun

Mbarara | RedPepper Digital – Police in Mbarara are investigating an incident of murder and aggravated robbery of a gun in Mbaguta cell, Ruharo ward Mbarara city north division.

According to the police statement the incident happened at 2 am in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, when the OC Ruharo police post-Corporal Agaba Richard was tipped by a boda boda rider identified as Kiiiza Muzamiru of armed robbers who had attacked Step Up bar located in Kiyanja cell.

The OC responded with the help of a vigilante identified as Tumusiime James who is also a boda boda rider within the city who rode him to the alleged crime scene.

On reaching the scene at the bar, they found that that the thugs had run away from the crowd who had started to gather at the scene. The OC then proceeded to chase after the thugs with the help of the vigilante and caught up with them at Palm world at Ruharo along Mbarara-Bushenyi highway.

The thugs according to police were armed with a machete and a gun but had positioned themselves separately to divert the chasing park (the police).

In the ensuing incident, one of the thugs who was armed with a gunshot at the OC who fell off the motorcycle instantly forcing the vigilante boda boda rider; Tumusiime to run for his life leaving behind the OC Corporal Agaba Richard in a pool of blood-fighting for his life.

The thugs then took off with a police gun No. UG POL 565823996 with unknown rounds of ammunition. The OC was then rushed to the hospital by one of the area councillors but later was pronounced dead.

Police responded but could not find the assailants, Scene was visited and Case is being investigated vide MBARARA Sdref;04/08/09/2021.

By press time this newspaper couldn’t verify whether this incident is connected to the recent spate of killings by machete-wielding men commonly known as ab’bijambiya, who in recent days have killed about 30 people in greater Masaka sub-region and also attempted the same in Kampala metropolitan area.