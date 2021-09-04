Minister Muyingo Speaks out on schools reopening

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – The government has implored parents not to panic but instead to wait for a final cabinet decision as far as the reopening of education institutions is concerned.

Speaking during the Release of November / December 2020 Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board ( UBTEB) results on Friday, September 3rd, the state minister for Higher Education Dr John C Muyingo said that the ministry has not set any date for reopening the education institutions as it was portrayed in the media.

Muyingo says the ministry is still in consultation and planning process with stakeholders on how best the academic calendar could be restarted.

“It is not true that we have come up with dates, not even a formula of opening schools. We are still planning and consulting. After we shall present to Cabinet and a final decision will be taken and communicated officially. The decision (to close schools) was taken to protect you Ugandans from dying,” he said.

The Minister also called upon all Ugandans– those with PHDs, doctorates and other academic disciplines to enrol for TVET programs saying that’s where money is.

In her speech read by Muyingo, the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni called upon the staff and trainees in TVET institutions to get vaccinated as Government undertakes measures to reopen education institutions.

She further observed that UBTEB is on the track and should be supported as far as the task of equipping young persons with employable skills that can boost productivity, livelihoods and address the unemployment challenge is concerned.

She further revealed that UGX4Bn has been allocated to UBTEB for the construction of an Assessment Centre containing item testing workshops, a warehouse, a business incubation and an innovation Centre in a phased manner.

UBTEB board Chairman, Dr Silver Mugisha stressed a need to expedite the formulation of the TVET Bill to streamline the laws & regulations defining mandates of players in TVET and enhance a tripartite TVET assessment by the Training Institution, the industry, and the Assessment Board.

The Executive secretary for UBTEB Onesmus Oyesigye noted that out of the total 16,144 candidates that registered for examinations, 15,019 candidates representing 93% turned up to sit for their different course units; 11,334 candidates ( 3191 females and 8143 males ) successfully passed while 3685 failed,1,125 candidates missed one or more modules.

He noted that compared to the November/December 2019 performance, there is a 3% decline in pass rate from 78% in 2019 to 75% in 2020 thus attributing poor performance to the outbreak of covid 19.

A total of 159 candidates sat for advanced craft programs,10901 candidates sat for technical national certificates and 2588 candidates sat for community polytechnics certificate programme examinations.

Out of 1371 of the candidates that sat for both diploma and certificate business programmes,181 candidates did diploma and 1191 did certificate.

The board also registered 36 cases of examination malpractice compared to 68% cases in 2019 leading for the board to put in place measures that will prevent cases of examination malpractices.

Onesmus also asked the ministry to support the board in the implementation of the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy through modularization of skills assessment, staff capacity building to facilitate the re_alignment of the assessment to the needs of the world of work. He says this will expedite flexible learning, innovation and employability of TVET graduates.