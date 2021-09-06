New Kabale Hospital Board Tasked to Be Transparent, Resourceful

Dr Namasope swears in as Chairperson of the Kabale Referral Hospital Board. (COURTESY)

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has finally got a new board of governors after operating for over 9 months without one.

The appointment of the new board chaired by Dr Anania Muhunde comes nine months after the end of the tenure of the board chaired by Dr Francis Mwesigye Runumi that expired in December 2020.

Other members have been selected to represent all the 6 districts of the Kigezi region other board members are Dr Sophie Namasopo, the hospital director who serves as the board secretary, Dr Patrick Tusiime, Dr Sam Tumwesigire, Dean of the Medical faculty at Kabale University.

The other appointments to the board include: Kenneth Mutungi, a lawyer, Alfred Besigensi the Kabale District Acting District health officer, Sarah Mulongo, Rodney Tabaruka Tibaruha a pharmacist, Dr Patrick Tusiime a Commissioner in Ministry of Health, Rita Elizabeth Byiringiro, and Zachary Bigirimana, Florence Lamunu Okello

The new board members were sworn in by the Kabale Grade I Magistrate Isaac Rukundo at an event officiated by the General Duties Health State Minister Hanifa Bangirana Kawooya at Cephas Inn in Kabale on Monday. 9

The board is mandated with overseeing the smooth operations of the hospital and staff supervision.

Dr Namasopo, the hospital director, says that the hospital has made some achievements inspire regardless of the inadequate funds.

We have managed to build an intern complex – in its finishing stage, and we are optimistic that by the next financial year they will have finished it. We are also faced with challenges of high covid 19 cases and currently have 45 patients in admission,” said Dr Namasopo.

She also revealed that the hospital was still grappling with inadequate wages and retention of staff especially the specialists.

“My prayer is that the ministry of finance increases the budget especially for wages, medicines and supplies with the recent increment of lunch allowances we are grateful to the government as this has been a motivation to the health workers “.said Dr Namasopo.

Hanifa Bangirana Kawooya the General Duties Health State Minister asked the new board to strengthen management and governance systems at the hospital for the good of the community.

On his part, Dr Ananias Muhunde, the new board chairperson pledged to ensure transparency in managing the hospital resources, strong collaboration with health partners and build trust and confidence among the hospital clientele.

The new board will serve a five-year renewable term, which kicked off shortly after the members took their oath of service. There is one vacant post on the board yet to the filled after the person that was appointed is yet to accept the appointment.