New Lukwago catch celebrates birthday

September 15, 2021 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Jinja | RedPepper Digital – Celebrated senior herbal doctor lddi Lukwago on Saturday, September 11, celebrated a lavish birthday of his new wife one Rehema Lukwago in a scientific way.

A party that was attended by less than 20 guests, his Mailo Mbili residence in new Jinja City.

Dr Lukwago is fed by his gorgeous new catch at his Mailo Mbili residence in new Jinja City

Two years back, Dr Lukwago’s official wife divorced citing the busy schedules of his husband countrywide.

Dr Lukwago had spent 2 cold years without an official wife until January 2021 when Allah answered his calls by offering him sexy Rehema from the Bugiri Chotara family. 

Lukwago had a reason to celebrate his new catch’s BD in style. In turn, donated a cow as a birthday gift to Rehema who promised him, twins, very soon.

The do was graced by Stabua Natolo of Oliwamukisa fame, who also okayed them to bonk crazy and manufacture twins too 

