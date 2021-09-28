NRM Mobilisers Throw Jinja Party El Jefe Nabeeta Sparkling Birthday

Jinja | RedPepper Digital – A group of NRM mobilisers under the their umbrella of ‘Igeme diehards’ on Saturday organised a sparkling birthday bash to Jinja South East Member of Parliament, Igeme Nabeeta at C’sands Hotel Jinja.

The surprising event caught up the legislator unaware because his birthday is 27th September two days to his birthday.

The surprising bash party was however attracted different dignitaries that included; Hon. Kasule Lumumba —Minister in Office of The Prime Minister and General duties, The Second Deputy Prime Minister-Busoga kingdom Owek. Osman Noor Ahmed, FDC’s strong hard Hon. Salaam Musumba, Fomer Woman MP for Buyende Hon. Veronica Kadogo and all Directors of NBS. They termed it as Nabeta’s mother Baby shower.

Speaking at the function, Hon. Kasule Lumumba thanked Nabeta for maintaining friendship with his people of jinja south East Consistency and urged him to work for them despite the standing court issues.

Adding that; “Those who took you to court want to divert you from working for the people” Lumumba said. She hailed him for being disciplined by joining groups that fight wars especially those grabbing people’s land.

Hon. Nathan Nabeta thanked the people of Jinja South East for always loving him and assured them that he has a lot in stock for the people of jinja south east.