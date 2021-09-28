September 28, 2021

NUP Honcho Joel Ssenyonyi Throws Wife Lavish Baby Shower

September 28, 2021 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

National Unity Platform Spokesperson and MP Nakawa West Joel Ssenyonyi together with his lover Fabrice Nagawa are soon expecting their first baby.

The former NTV journalist surprised Nagawa with a cute baby shower yesterday at one love beach where a few family members and friends were in attendance.

The couple had their scientific wedding last year and it was attended by NUP’s big fish including the party’s boss Robert Kyagulanyi.

Pictures shared on social media show Nagawa dressed in a long white gown with a big tummy as excited Ssenyonyi is laying his head on the tummy listening to his bundle of joy.

Mrs Barbie Kyagulanyi, Bobi Wine’s wife, was spotted at the private lavish baby shower.

