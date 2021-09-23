JAILED! Accountant Onebe remanded over murder of wife

REMANDED: Francis Onebe, 63, an accountant,

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – The Chief Magistrates Court in Makindye has remanded to Kitalya government prison, businessman, Francis Onebe over the murder of his wife.

After missing for almost nine-month, the body to Immaculate Mary Blessing Asio, the wife to Onebe was recovered from a septic tank in the couple’s marital home in Munyonyo leading to his arrest.

On Tuesday, Onebe was arraigned before court together with Bonny Oriekot, a private security guard and charges related to the murder of Asio were read before them.

“Francis Onebe, 63, an accountant, Bonny Oriekot,26, a security guard attached to Pentagon Security Limited and others still at large during the month of January 2021 at Mawanga zone LC1 in Munyonyo, Makindye Division in Kampala district murdered Asio Immaculate Mary Blessing Onebe,” the court was told.

However, the duo was not allowed to plead to the charges since they are capital in nature and are only triable by the High Court.

The state prosecutor Lydia Nakato told court that investigations into the case are still ongoing and asked for more time.

The Makindye Chief Magistrate, Sarah Ann Basemera adjourned the case to September 30 for mention.

Court proceedings

At around midday, a white double-cabin vehicle from the homicide department of the Criminal Investigations Division at Kibuli arrived at the Makindye court premises before Onebe who was donning a black jacket and trousers with sandals in his feet jumped out.

He was followed by his co-accused and they were led by police officers to the court cells which are 50 metres away from the parking.

A few minutes to 2 pm, the Chief Magistrate arrived and the court proceedings kicked off, but these were halted after Onebe’s co-accused, Bonny Oriekot told the court that he didn’t understand English and demanded a Kumam interpreter.

The court stood over for 10 minutes until a Kumam interpreter was got.

Before he was remanded, Onebe through his lawyer, Moses Ingura told court that he has some illness that would require special medical attention.

He asked the court to allow him access to medication while in prison.

“I would like to bring to the attention of this court that the first accused person (Onebe) has a medical condition and had been on treatment for some time but while in police detention, he didn’t receive medication. It is my prayer court directs prisons services be kind enough to enable him access adequate specialized and urgent medical attention,” Ingura said.

Responding to the request, the Chief Magistrate directed prison authorities at Kitalya to provide adequate medical attention to Onebe.