Parliament Directs Gov’t on repair of Bridges

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah. (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Parliament has, on Wednesday, tasked government to prioritise and expedite the repair of bridges linking communities to enable business and movement.

The call was made by Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah directing the Ministry of Works to expedite the repair of critical bridges washed away by floods.

The directive was a result of matters of national importance raised by MPs, Hon. Moses Aleper (NRM, Chekwii County, Kadam) and Hon. Jesica Ababiku (NRM, Adjumai district) over the deplorable state of bridges in their constituencies during plenary sitting on 29 September 2021.

State for Works, Musa Ecweru promised to send a technical team to the affected areas

Oulanyah then directed the State for Works, Musa Ecweru to ensure that the technical teams go to the affected areas and start on the repairs.

“The matter was raised two weeks ago; we do not want you to come to the House, we want you to fix the bridge. Send your people there. Coming to the House is not helpful if people are not travelling,” he said.

Aleper said that whilst he raised the matter on 12 September 2021 over the condition of the Muyembe-Nakapiripirit bridge, no action has been taken to fix the bridge.

“The Government Chief Whip promised that there would be a response from government on 22 September but there was nothing. I wrote a letter to the Minister of Works and I am surprised nothing has been done,” Aleper said.