Police Burst Jinja Motorcycle Theft Racket, 15 Arrested

Fifteen people suspected to be the ringleaders of the boda boda theft racket in Jinja City have been arrested.

Kiira Region Police spokesperson ASP James Mubi says they were arrested in an operation by Jinja Central Police Station that targeted groups that rob motorcycles in areas of Mafubira, Bugembe and Mailombili, following the increased incidents of motorcycle robberies in the area.

“Our preliminary investigations show he is among the ring leaders on the racket of motorcycle thefts in the region,” Mr Mubi said.

Mubi added that the suspected infamous criminals who have been reportedly involved in stealing motorcycles, attacking people during curfews hours using sharp knives, selling and smoking marijuana around areas of Wakitaka in Mafubira and Mailo mbiri in Jinja city will be charged with three counts; being in possession of suspected stolen property (motorcycle UFG 115K), being in possession of suspected dangerous weapons (sharp knives) and unlawful possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

‘’ We are still looking for more group suspects who are currently on the run. We call upon the boda-boda community to remain vigilant as we fight this new wave of crime. Their file is being expeditiously processed for court’’, said Mubi.

In the previous months, Police have stepped up operations against suspected criminals targeting members of the public during curfew time in Jinja, and scores were arrested.