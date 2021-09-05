Police Intercept Man Planning to Secretly Dump Wife’s Corpse in Buwenge

The Police in Buwenge , Jinja District have intercepted a group of people who travelled from Kabukye cell, Busota ward, southern division in Kamuli district with a girl’s corpse.

The group led by Denis Wakabi, 22 was carrying a corpse of a teenager identified as Sandra Namukose, 17, who reportedly died of pregnancy related complications on Wednesday last week.

Wakabi and the deceased have been living together as husband and wife and at the time of meeting her fate, Sandra was six months pregnant.

According to James Mubi, the Kiira region police spokesperson, it’s believed that the group intended to drop the body at the deceased parents home sneakily in Kagoma central, Buwenge division, Jinja district.

‘’ Death enquiry file has been opened up and the deceased’s body has been taken to the city mortuary. We have arrested Wakabi , currently detained at CPS in Buwenge as investigations continue’’, Mubi told this reporter.

Mubi further revealed that the family of the deceased in Buwenge had bought a coffin at the same time the Kamuli group had come with theirs, but unidentifiable people set ablaze the coffin that came from Kamuli.

‘’Police have been deployed at the deceased parent’s home to ensure law and order’’, added Mubi.