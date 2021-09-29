Seasoned Economist Prof. Niwagaba, Ex-LC5 Boss Kakuru Named on Kabale University Council

Professor Augustus Nuwagaba and Adison Kakuru

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – Kabale University has officially welcomed and sworn in a new council to steer the Kigezi institution of higher learning to another level.

Former Kabale LC5 boss and Rukiga county MP -turned Senior Presidential Advisor on wetland restoration Adison Kakuru and Prof Augustus Niwagaba, profiled Economics scholar and proprietor of eminent research think-tank called Reev Consult, were on Monday Sworn in as new Members of Kabale University council.

According to the university Secretary Canon Johnson Baryantuma Munono, the vacancies fell vacant following the death of the University chairperson Ephraim Manzi Tumubweine and the resignation of Prof James Tumwine who resigned at took on the lecturer job at the same University in the faculty of Medicine.

Canon Munono says that the two Prof. Tumwine and Manzi Tumubweine were government representatives on the council so the government had to appoint two new members Adison Kakuru and Prof Augustus Nuwagaba he also says that two new members of staff include the University Bursar, Gad Twesigye and his Deputy Michael Osinde also took the oath.

He says that of now that the university council is fully constituted they are soon to sit and elect the new chairperson replacing Manzi Tumubweine the former chairperson who passed on in June 2021.

Canon Munono says that The Kabale University council shall benefit immensely from the great experience and exposure that all these new members bring on board Saying that Kakuru comes with vats experience having served on various several boards He is also formerly the District Chairperson of Kabale District (2002-2010), Speaker of the District Council (1998-2002), Senior Presidential Advisor (wetland restoration-2018 to date.

Professor Augustus Nuwagaba and Adison Kakuru with other members of the Kabale University Council

On the other hand, Prof Augustus Nuwagaba is an Economics professor with 26 years of University teaching at Makerere University, and he is a member of several professional bodies, he is the managing consultant of REEV consult international and he has served on several high-level committees in the country.

Kakuru expresses optimism about the growth of Kabale University has always been his dream being that he was one of the founding members of Kabale University at the time he served as the Chairperson of the District Education committee; which is a technical subcommittee of the District Council

He reminisces about the early years of the University and expressed his gratitude to the University management led by the Vice-Chancellor for keeping the vision and spirit of KAB alive.

Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba who is the second government representative on the council among the new members expressed his dream of seeing the Kabale University Council steering the University towards hands-on training which is greatly needed by today’s’ university graduates.

“I would like to thank the University Management and the whole team at Kabale university for building Kabale University into a fast-growing institution my expectation are seeing practical knowledge being built at Kabale for the national policy-making and social transformation of the graduates as this can be achieved when we work with the private sector as a key stakeholder to support the growth of the University to new Horizons”. Said Prof Nuwagaba. .