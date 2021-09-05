Six Feared Dead as City Building Collapses

City Building collapses in Kisenyi, Kampala (COURTESY PHOTO)

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Several people are feared dead following the collapse of a storied building under construction in downtown Kampala.

According to witnesses in Kisenyi near Mengo, several people including builders, drivers, food vendors and bystanders are all trapped inside the building.

Several people rushed with all kinds of tools including axes, hoes and hammers to try and rescue the victims trapped under the rubble.

The police fire and rescue teams have also joined the search for the victims. Police and the army are maintaining security at the site of the collapsed building as rescue efforts are ongoing.

Salim Uhuru, the Kampala central Mayor, one of the first responders at the site, says that more than 50 people could be trapped under the rubble.

According to Uhuru, the affected building belongs to the proprietor of Haruna Towers.

He suspects that the building could have caved in due to poor materials used resulting from poor supervision by KCCA. “Buildings in Kampala are collapsing due to weak construction materials, poor supervision and planning by engineers. Our people are dying over this,” said Uhuru.