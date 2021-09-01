Super Sexy Flavia declares love for man in a song

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Fast-rising singer super sexy Flavia Nanyombi has deeply fallen in love with a man.

Because of the too much love, a few months back released a brand-new love single titled “Nkubilako” a collabo with Namakaka in which she assures man of true love commitment.

The massive Afro-beat dancehall love song, which was penned by Prime Music, was produced and mastered by Ian Pro and is already receiving great airplay on local radio stations globally.

The bummy and brown singer revealed that the song is meant for the lovers out there.

Flavia is a talented Ugandan leading singer who is currently much talked about in the music industry. She has a quite good music story that she will soon release to the public.

His music career draws back while at high school. Away from music, Flavia is a businesswoman based in South Africa. She has released songs like Omukwano and many more.

Here’s Nkubirako Lyrics video https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hgd4vKUEcI8&feature=youtu.be