things women hide from their husbands

By Edna Aryatuha

When you’re married, the saying “what’s mine is yours and what’s yours is mine” can begin to shape your life, and you try not to keep secrets from your spouse. However, for most men, there are at least a few things they tend to hide from their husbands, even if they have a tight bond.

Women are well aware that they are a profound mystery to men, even if you think you know your wife, there’s a chance you only know what’s on the surface. There are some secrets women keep from their husbands and you have a life time to learn them all.

But to make the experience a bit better, I have listed below some of the secrets women keep from their husbands. She may have more than these or just a few.

The price of almost everything we buy for ourselves

Honesty is truly the best policy, but most women hide the price of what they buy for themselves from their husbands. The truth is the shoe she bought, is most likely 20% more than the price she told you. Women do this, so they won’t have to argue you over the price of that skincare product or over the price of the fancy shampoo.

Secret bank account

Almost every married woman today has a secret bank account her husband knows nothing about. Even our mothers had secret bank accounts, which they kept for different reasons. Most of the time it’s for the family backup while for some if something to fall back on just in case the relationship doesn’t work.

Finances are the major of divorce, so you need to be very careful if you have a secret account which your husband knows nothing about.

We may be modern and independent but we still want you to be ‘the man’

Most 21st century women, who happen to be independent still wants to be taken care of her man somehow. She still wants him to do all kinds of chivalrous things for her. Whether that means you take charge in bed, or even just carry the big suitcase when we’re on vacation, when you all act manly, even if you’re 98 pound soaking wet, it makes you feel more feminine, safe.

Health concerns

If a woman finds a suspicious mole, a lump in her breast, or has an otherwise disconcerting “symptom”, she is most likely stay mum or downplay her anxieties. Women will hide worrisome concerns from their spouses, to protect them, and probably decrease distress, especially if it is serious.

However, this gut instinct to stay quit about your problem, only makes matters worse, because that doesn’t mean that the problem doesn’t exist. You’re only closing yourself off to support, and not allowing him to see your concerns.

You deserve a shoulder to lean on, and a tag-team support is what marriage is all about, so stop hiding serious issues from your men.

We cherish our independence and ‘me’ time more than you’ll ever know

We say we miss you but are often secretly glad you’re gone so we can totally relax and be ourselves. But we still love it when you come back.

Personal success

Believe it or not, women are less inclined to go home and gloat about a promotion at work, a big raise, or even an improved marathon time. They don’t want to feel there is a race between themselves and their spouses and think discussing their success interferes with the male provider role.

But let’s be honest, some men feel threatened by their women bringing in more pay cheques than they are.

Sexual preferences

A lot of wives are not honest with their husbands when it comes to her sexual preferences. Women don’t talk about sex as much as they should with their husbands. Women are sometimes worried that what they will say will hurt their men’s feelings.

A secret crush

Try as they may, most husbands aren’t perfect. They like to think that they’re the ideal match for their wives and the relationship might be as solid as they come but almost every woman fantasizes about being with another guy at one point or another.

It could be her husband’s best friend, her boss, or just some random stranger that she sees when she’s out at a restaurant with her husband. The chances of a wife coming right out and telling her husband that she wouldn’t mind a romp with her tennis instructor is slim to none.

Even though it is just a fantasy and she would most likely never act on it, it’s still one of her fantasies. It’s not like husbands don’t do the same thing.

The real reason she is upset

This scenario plays out quite frequently and often leaves a husband in a state of confusion. Everything appears to be going well but the wife suddenly decides to start a fight. Or even worse, she’ll turn it around on the husband to make him start the fight.

Now, any guy who has fallen victim to a raging wife’s PMS can usually chalk it up to, well, PMS. However, when a husband knows that it isn’t her time of the month he is usually left baffled when she inexplicably starts pressing his buttons for what he sees as no good reason.

There’s a reason, Buddy. It’s just that she’s not going to tell you the reason because she is mad about something that she knows she has no right to criticize you for. It’s just her way of blowing off steam.

Relationship problems

There are many things that couples disagree on. Wanting kids, how to raise the kids, where to live, and sex are just a few subjects that come to mind. When a woman is unable to resolve these issues with her spouse, they often turn to therapy without their husbands’ knowledge.

The woman’s ultimate goal is usually to find out if the relationship is worth saving. However, a lot of women feel that it’s risky to involve the guy because it will give him an equal chance at influencing the fate of the relationship.