Uganda to Start Producing Condoms

KAMPALA — East African Medical Vitals (EAMV), the manufacturers of latex rubber, medical and surgical gloves, will by the end of this September start producing condoms.

A total of over 36b is estimated to be used to establish a manufacturing plant at the Kampala Industrial Business Park.

The money for the planned factory, according to Mr. Ben Kavuya, East African Medical Vitals managing director, has already been secured from Uganda Development Corporation (UCD). Speaking during a guided tour organised for Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa, State Trade Minister David Bahati and officials from UDC while assessing the capacity of the company last week.

Mr Kavuya said the factory will be one of the biggest producers of locally manufactured latex rubber, condoms as plans to establish a latex manufacturing plant are now in advanced stages.

Trade Minister Hon. David Bahati hailed EAMV and businessman Kavuya for tremendous efforts by producing such health products especially surgical & examination gloves. Adding that such factories at the Namanve Industrial Park like this one of businessman Ben Kavuya, add desired value, employ our people, save forex, promote import substitution and also foster export. The Minister assured the factory management that EAMV is protected under the government policy that compels National Medical Stores to source locally manufactured medical consumables on the condition that they meet the required standards.