UGAWOOD! Government seeks to boost local film industry

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Ministry of Gender has revealed plans to table recommendations in Parliament from experts envisaged to boost the local film industry.

Addressing crowds via a virtual meeting, Ms Juliana Akoryo, commissioner of Culture, Ministry of Gender revealed that the ministry will table in Parliament recommendations and an implementation plan made by a team of experts in a project by the EU/UNESCO aimed at boosting the local film industry.

The project from the European Union/UNESCO on the governance of culture in developing countries was undertaken by EU/UNESCO with support from the Ministry of gender, labour & social development (MoGLSD) as part of the efforts to support the development of the local film sector.

In the policy document revealed at the final review workshop, Ms Polly Kamukama National Expert on the project recommended measures for the government with the aim of promoting the local film industry.

Key among them was to impose a local screen quota of 30% local programming for all cinema halls.

“…the government should also support the local cinema sector to address the film distribution/exhibition challenge as follows: impose a local screen quota for all cinemas starting with at least 30% local programming for all multiplexes,” she explained.

In addition, there were other proposals to subsidize filmmaking equipment to reduce heavy capital costs for filmmakers.

Ms Juliana Akoryo, commissioner of Culture at Ministry of Gender. (FILE PHOTO)

“Majority of Uganda’s filmmakers lack access to even the basic of filmmaking equipment due to high prices, lack of technical know-how and restrictive policies. There is a need to subsidize film making equipment to improve quality of local productions and increased investment in the film as well as an increase in the film tax base,” she urged.

Furthermore, the project proposed the establishment of a public film studio and incubation hubs, the establishment of a film village, supporting film festivals and establishing a National film training program to upskill local film actors.

The year-long project was also undertaken in consultation with the film industry stakeholders.