URA’s Humane Journey: Tax Collectors Carry Out 75 CSRs In One Day

URA staff cleaning at Butabika hospital, blood donation and assortment of items

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – URA staff on Friday 24th September engaged in giving back to communities, in locations which they have a footprint in the region.

URA had 75 stations, 2800 staff reaching out and connect with communities in one day, hundreds of locations nationwide and across borders where they have stations like Nairobi, Kisumu, Naivasha, Mombasa and Dara es salam under the theme “Believe there is Good in the world”

URA has over the years taken a social stand to prioritize Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as a way of effecting social change in the communities in which it operates. This has helped build public confidence in the organization, create rapport and pave way for compliance within the taxpaying community.

For the past 12 years, URA’s philanthropic contributions have left an indelible mark and created an enjoyable working relationship with its stakeholders. These activities have ranged from environmental protection, providing scholarly materials, providing hospital equipment, cleaning markets, donating blood and visiting the orphanages among others.

In 2011&2012, URA spread its benevolence by partnering with Starkey Hearing Foundation, U.S to provide hearing aids to those who would otherwise live in the isolation of a silent world. Together, we reached out to 3464 children and adults with hearing problems.

To date, URA has touched various communities and individuals in over 320- CSRs.

On September 20th 2016, URA could have broken the record and thus been listed in the Guinness Book for the most CSRs executed. Over 65 CSRs were executed on the same day by the entire URA staff body which raised a financial outlay of UGX 166,000,000.

Staff in all URA stations went out and uniquely touched the communities using their own personal contributions.

Friday’s CSR was aimed at showing gratitude to communities in the areas they serve and a unique way of celebrating 30 years of developing Uganda.

“The culture of charity in URA has an immeasurable impact on our communities and that is why URA Management has given chance to its employees to contribute their labor to local causes that can also result in meaningful team-building, shared personal values, and act in unison toward a great common goal. It is this spirit of developing value-driven programs that have helped grow philanthropic efforts of URA to even deeper roots” said Commissioner General Mr John Rujoki Musinguzi

This year as URA marked 30 years, they launched a nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) through donations to China Friendship Hospital in Naguru worth UGX 50 million. The donations included; 20 admission cots, a 200-seater tent and 150 plastic chairs. URA staff also cleaned the hospital premises to create a good atmosphere for the patients.

In addition, URA together with other stakeholders will spread its benevolence to Bwama Primary School in Kabale among other contributions.

Here, a 30 capacity motorboat will be donated to the school to ease the movement of school-going children across Lake Bunyonyi, led by the Commissioner-General, the boat will be handed over on 1st October 2021 to the Board and management of Bwama Primary School, Lake Bunyonyi, Kabale.