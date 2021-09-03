Why President Museveni Met UN Security Council Envoys

Entebbe | RedPepper – President Yoweri Museveni has, on Thursday, held a successful consultative meeting with the five (5) Ambassadors representing the five permanent representatives of the United Nations Security Council at State House Entebbe.

Museveni made the revelation through the PPU and subsequently took it to his social media to share the insight.

“………Held a consultative meeting with the representatives of the United Nations Security Council at State House Entebbe this afternoon,” read a tweet outed on Ugandan President’s official handle.

A highly place at Statehouse revealed that the meeting ‘touched’ matters ranging from the Afghanistan refugee crisis, trade and multilateral relations and strategy, among others.

President Museveni is an expert on peace and security in the Great Lakes region and Africa at large. Matters talked about included Tigray crisis in the Horn of Africa, status of Afghan refugees and hosting, trade and multilateral relations,” said source revealed

The Security Council is the United Nations’ principal crisis-management body and is empowered to impose binding obligations on the 193 UN member states to maintain peace.

(L-R) British High Commissioner to Uganda H.E. Kate Airey and the Ambassador of the United States H.E. Natalie E. Brown. (PPU PHOTO)

The council’s five permanent and ten elected members meet regularly to assess threats to international security, including civil wars, natural disasters, arms proliferation, and terrorism.

Ambassador of France H.E. Jules-Armand Aniambossou

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Russia H.E Alexander Dmitrievich Polyakov, the Ambassador of China H.E. Zhang Lizhong, the Ambassador of France H.E. Jules-Armand Aniambossou, the Ambassador of the United States H.E. Natalie E. Brown and the British High Commissioner to Uganda H.E. Kate Airey.

(R-L) Ambassador of China H.E. Zhang Lizhong and Russian counterpart Alexander Dmitrievich Polyakov

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar and State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Okello Oryem also attended.