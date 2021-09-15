September 16, 2021

COVID: Zimbabwe’s unvaccinated barred from work

September 16, 2021 AGENCIES

About two million people have been vaccinated in Zimbabwe

AGENCIES | Harare – Zimbabwe has barred unvaccinated civil servants from going to work with immediate effect.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the government had given its workers “ample time” to get Covid-19 vaccines.

The authorities say about 90% of the people admitted to hospital for Covid are unvaccinated.

The country is averaging 145 new cases a day and reported seven deaths on Tuesday.

Close to two million Zimbabweans, about 12% of the population are now fully inoculated.

It’s not clear how many civil servants are affected by the cabinet’s decision and whether they will continue to receive their salaries or be able to work from home.

The government is the country’s largest employer and the directive could also affect services such as health care delivery and education.

The majority of public school teachers are not vaccinated.

After Covid infection numbers declined this month; gyms, restaurants and churches were allowed to reopen but workers and patrons had to be fully vaccinated.

Trade unions have already taken several companies to court for allegedly discriminating against workers who haven’t received the jab.

About Post Author

AGENCIES

author

See author's posts

Join @RedPepperUG Telegram Channel for Regular updates
Post Views: 167

Tags: ,

More Stories

Govt Bus Knocks One Dead

September 15, 2021 Moses Agaba | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Socialite Onesmatic ventures into music

September 15, 2021 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

HAITI! PM Connected to President Moise Assassination – Prosecutor

September 15, 2021 AGENCIES

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe for notification