BREAKING: 1 Dead, Scores injured as Explosion Rocks Mbarara Bus in Mpigi

One of the buses belonging to Swift Bus Limited. (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Barely a week since the bomb blast at the famous Digida pork joint in Komamboga, another explosion has rocked a Mbarara bus bound for Kampala in Mpigi.

Reports reaching this website indicate that there has been an explosion on a bus belonging to the SwiftSafaris Limited at Lungala in Mpigi.

Unsolicited reports confirm that one of the injured persons is Kwetyegereza Adrian, the RPC of greater Bushenyi.

The UPDF Spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, has intimated to this site that one person – yet to be identified – has been confirmed dead.

More details to follow as information comes in…..

Earlier this month on October 14, the United Kingdom and France warned of possible terrorist attacks in Uganda but the police said they found no evidence and that there was no need to escalate the threat levels.

Uganda last suffered a major terror attack on July 11, 2010, after a militant Islamist group, al-Shabaab, killed over 75 people in a Kampala twin-bombing as hundreds watched a football World Cup final match between Spain and the Netherlands.