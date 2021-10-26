Court of Appeal Reduces Pine Car Bond Boss Jail Sentence

Pine car-bond, Muhammad Ssebuufu was convicted of killing businesswoman Betty Katushabe who had a 9 million debt after Purchasing a car.

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – The Court of Appeal has reduced the 40-year jail sentence that was handed to Kampala Businessman Muhammad Ssebuufu after he was convicted of the first-degree murder of city Businesswoman Dona Betty Katushabe in 2018 to 18 years, one month and nine days.

Three Court of appeal Justices led by Justices; Fredrick Egonda-Ntende, Catherine Bamugemereire and Christopher Madrama have further reduced the sentences of Ssebuufu’s co-convicts to 16 years.

The Justices noted that their earlier sentences were harsh and excessive and that the trial judge failed to take into account the fact that the convicts were first-time offenders but maintained the UGX100 million compensation to the family of Katushabe for the loss of life of someone that was the sole breadwinner of her family.

The Court, however, dismissed aggravated robbery and kidnap charges against the convicts.

Ssebuufu was on the 1st of July 2019 convicted of murdering businesswoman Betty Dona and handed a 40-year jail sentence and ordered to compensate the victim’s family UGX100 million shillings.

He is accused of Killing Betty Donald Katushabe over UGX9 million car debt after she purchased a car at UGX13 million from his Pine Car Bond in Kampala.

The city businessman was convicted with seven others on charges of murder, kidnap with intent to murder and aggravated robbery.

However, being dissatisfied, he and his co convicts appealed the convictions and sentences on grounds that the punishments were harsh and excessive. Ssebuufu’s co convicts include Paul Tasingika a crime preventer attached to CPS, Shaban Odutu aka Golola, Phillip Mirambe a Congolese National, Kayiza Godfrey, Luwaga Steven a private guard, Lwanga Yoweri Ketayinbwa and Ssentongo Damaseni.

Lwanga Steven a special hire driver who was found guilty of being an accessory after commissioning an offence for driving the said car that was used to transport Katushabe to Ssebuufu’s car bond where she was tortured from was jailed for seven years.

Ssebuufu had initially been charged with the former Kampala CPS DPC Aaron Baguma over Katusabe’s kidnap and murder but later the DPP without giving any reason to court dropped charges against Baguma and continued with the trial of Ssebuufu and the rest, at the beginning of the trial this year.