Court to Deliver Ruling in Begumisa Petition Against Niwagaba in Ndorwa East Election

MP Ndorwa East, Wilfred Niwagaba is also the Shadow Attorney General. (FILE PHOTO)

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – Kabale High Court has set November 1st 2021 for delivering the ruling in the petition in which Dr Protazio Begumisa asked court to nullify the election of Wilfred Niwagaba the Shadow Attorney General as the Member of Parliament for Ndorwa County East in Kabale district.

The judgment will be delivered by mail on Monday afternoon according to the notice sent by court to Niwagaba’s lawyers led by Medard Lubega Ssegona Busiro County East Constituency MP and Theodedero Ssekikubo, Lwemiyaga county MP

During the highly contested January 14 General elections, Niwagaba got 15,962 votes trouncing Begumisa who is the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner in charge of Internal Audit & Compliance who garnered 15, 826 votes. But, Begumisa discarded the results and petitioned the court.

Other candidates, Independent Grace Ankunda Bekunda Bwesigye got 2,765 votes while Adrine Asinguza who was also an Independent candidate came last with only 104 Votes.

Begumisa accuses Niwagaba of rigging, voter bribery, and harassing his agents. According to the petition, Niwagaba connived with his brother-in-law Alexander Kyokwijuka, a business consultant and a resident of Kigarama in Maziba sub-county and harassed his agents especially in the sub-counties of Maziba and Buhara.

Begumisa also alleges that Niwagaba connived with the police officers who had been deployed in Ndorwa East to rig his victory

Dr Begumisa Is represented by Justus Muhangi and Lydia Aanyu of Muhangi Justus and partners’ advocates while the electoral commission is represented by Eric Sabiti.

The case was heard by Justice Philip Odoki.