October 13, 2021

Eddy Kenzo Jets Off to USA for Music Tour

October 13, 2021

Kampala | Pepper Gossip – Eddy Kenzo (real names Edrisah Musuuza), the most recognized singer and the multi-talented & award-winning superstar from Uganda jetted off to the USA for a music tour on Tuesday night

The East African music icon and Stamina hitmaker is set to entertain his San Francisco fans at the Diaspora Reunion 2021 first, the reuniting show is slated to happen on the 16th day of October in San Francisco.

Eddy Kenzo headlined show is reportedly Uganda-America’s biggest urban music fest, which brings Ugandans in the US together under one platform.

This comes close to three months when the Weekend hit-maker cheated death in a nasty road accident along Masaka Road.

According to onlookers, the BET Award winner’s car rolled several times after the accident and it was a miracle to see the singer pulled out alive.

Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

