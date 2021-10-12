Kadaga Son Cheats Death, Loses Colleague in Nasty Accident

The 22nd UCU Guild President, Timothy Kivunike Kadaga (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala – Former Guild President of Uganda Christian University (UCU), Timothy Kivunike Kadaga survived a nasty accident on Saturday that claimed the life of his colleague and friend.

Faint reports reaching this indicate that Kivunike, son of former Speaker and now First Deputy Premier of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, was travelling with a UCU finalist, a one, Rujjuumba Kelvin, who died on spot.

Former Speaker Kadaga and son, Kivunike (in maroon suit) share a pictorial moment with UCU VC Rev Dr. Ssenyonyi and the Guild (2019/2020) (COURTESY PHOTO)

In a statement/death announcement issue via LinkedIn, the university administration confirmed the tragedy.

“We regret to announce the death of our dear student, Rujjuumba Kelvin. Reg no M19B05/312. He was a finalist BBA of the School of Business waiting for graduation this October,” the University said.

DECEASED: Rujjuumba Kelvin. Reg no M19B05/312.

The statement added: “He (Rujjuumba) was involved in an accident together with our Emeritus Guild President Timothy Kadaga, unfortunately, Kelvin passed on immediately.”

Sources close to the family indicate that Kivunike is battling severe injuries sustained in the nasty accident.

