October 27, 2021

KITAGATA FIRE: Leaders Call for quick intervention

Sheema | RedPepper Digital – Following a fire that razed staff quarters of Kitagata hospital on Tuesday, management & leaders from Sheema district have asked for quick intervention on the staff quarters.

According to the hospital to chairperson Management committee, Mr Johnson Byarabaha, the fire that gutted staff quarters affected block- 4, with unit 1 mostly destroyed while the other 3 were also affected. “

“We appeal to the Ministry of Health for an intervention fund to restore those units,” Byarabaha said.

Chairperson Management committee, Mr Johnson Byarabaha

He was, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the Police fire brigade on the response, but thanked the community for being vigilant that managed to put our fire almost an hour before the Police joined.

He further added that the cause of the fire has not yet been established waiting for police to do investigations.

In addition, Sheema Municipality MP Hon. Dickson Kateshubwa has added his voice and vowed to raise the issue this Wednesday on the floor of parliament labelling it a matter of national importance.

“This is a matter of urgent national importance and we shall raise it on the floor tomorrow seeking urgent government intervention,” Kateshubwa said.

MP Dicksons Kateshumbwa

It can be recalled that this is the second fire outbreak in less than five days in parts of western Uganda.

The most recent being Saturday in Mbarara City centre.

