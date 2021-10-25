October 25, 2021

Komuntale takes a break from hubby

October 25, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER
Komuntale and Hubby

Word on the streets of Boston where Toro Princess Ruth Komuntale lives has it that she took weeks on what has been termed as a break from her hubby. A highly placed source has revealed to us that Komuntale left her home three weeks back to her mother’s home many miles away. A source further tells us that by the look of things all seems not well.

This unverified information is that Komuntale and her newly wedded man Phil Thomas developed misunderstandings. We are yet to land on finer details about the so-called break.

Ever since Komuntale met Phil Thomas, she has been using social media to spread their love but when we visited their social media pages, Komuntale posted on her Instagram almost a month now. This has raised eyebrows amongst their staunch followers on the internet. This is a developing story, we shall keep you updated.

About Post Author

Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

editor

See author's posts

Join @RedPepperUG Telegram Channel for Regular updates
Post Views: 432

More Stories

Games mafia play at Uganda Land Commission

October 25, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

President Museveni is a real self-made hustler

October 25, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

New Coffee Law To Earn Farmers More

October 25, 2021 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe for notification