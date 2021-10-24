Mulekwah permanently replaces Rwakoojo as EC secretary

By Venenscias Kiiza

After serving in the acting capacity for one year and three months, the Electoral Commission has appointed Leonard Mulekwah as the substantive secretary and accounting officer of the commission.

Mulekwah replaces Sam Rwakoojo who was relieved of his duties in July 2020.

His permanent appointment was confirmed in a letter dated 21st October, 2021.

“I am pleased to inform you that during the 73rd Commission Meeting held on Tuesday 12th October,2021, under Min.CM259/2021 the Commission approved that you be appointed to the post of Secretary to the Electoral Commission,” the appointment letter signed by EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama reads in part. The appointment will be for a contract period of five years and renewable once. Mulekwah is entitled to a monthly salary of Shs 25 Million, housing allowance, Annual gratuity, Chauffeur driven vehicle, and guards (body and home).

JOB ACCEPTED

In a letter dated 22nd October 2021, Mulekwah thanked Byabakama and his team for trusting him with the job and promised to do his best to ensure EC delivers on all its mandates.

“Sir, this is to inform you that, it is with great enthusiasm that I accept the appointment. I do express my appreciation to you and the Commission for this offer to serve as Secretary, Electoral Commission Uganda. I pledge to whole hearted continue serving to the best of my abilities,” Mulekwah stressed in his job acceptance letter to Byabakama.

FATE OF OTHER STAFF

The fate of other staff who have been acting in capacity since July 2020 remains unclear. However, there are hopes now that their boss has been confirmed, they too will soon follow suit given they successfully delivered the 2021 elections.