October 6, 2021

Museveni returns from UAE, Addis Ababa

October 5, 2021 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Following a three-day busy schedule in the United Arab Emirates where he presided over the Uganda National Day at the Dubai Expo2020 and an official visit to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa for the inauguration of the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a new five-year term, President Museveni has returned home.

During his visit to UAE, the President held a series of meetings with the leaders of UAE including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abudhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Forces and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, various prospective investors and the Uganda diaspora in UAE.

The Vice President H.E. Jessica Alupo, the Minister for the Presidency Hon. Milly Babalanda and the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet Ms. Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, received the President at Entebbe International Airport.

Also at the airport to receive him were the service chiefs, the CDF of the UPDF General Wilson Mbadi, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Andrew Sorowen and David Ahimbisibwe Director Human Resource in Uganda Prisons representing the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr Johnson Byabashaija.

