Museveni to Address Nation on Security After Komamboga Blast

President Museveni addresses the Press recently. (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – President Yoweri Museveni is set to address the nation on both health and security matters in the country this Thursday, October 28, 2021. This address emerges after a sudden bombing in Komamboga – Kampala suburb.

According to Lindah Nabusayi, senior presidential press secretary, this will be a televised address at 8 pm.

President Museveni is eager to discuss issues about national security in regard to the recent Saturday (October 23, 2021) bomb blast in Komamboga that unfortunately claim one’s life instantly and the other three victims nursing serious injuries. The bomb explosion at Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kawempe Division, Kampala occurred a week after the United Kingdom’s warning of terrorism attacks.

Last Thursday, UK government urged their nationals to be extremely security conscious “especially in crowded and public places like hotels, transportation hubs, restaurants and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events”.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack,” the statement reads.

I reaction, president Museveni advised people to be calm and peaceful whilst assuring the public that the culprit behind the bombing flee off on Saturday night. However, he expressed that they will be brought to book.

“The Information I have is that three people came and left a package in kaveera which later on exploded, killing one person and injuring five others. It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators,” Museveni reacted yesterday, Sunday morning.

Apparently, the security is executing an investigation on this scenario hence a conclusive report will be submitted.

“The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.”

Uganda Police spokesman Fred Enanga confirmed the presence of sleeper cells in the country hence plans to control them are underway. “Despite the emerging sleeper cells our terror alert levels are not elevated yet,” Enanga explained