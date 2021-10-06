Opposition MPs Lift Boycott on Parliamentary sittings

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Opposition MPs have called off their week-long boycott of plenary sessions following a shadow cabinet meeting held today.

The opposition led by National Unity Platform (NUP) boycotted parliament since last week following the re-arrest of Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana and Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya.

The two legislators were arrested and detained on charges of murder, attempted murder, and aiding and abetting terrorism, stemming from their alleged involvement in the recent killings in the Greater Masaka region that led to the death of over 30 people.

Although the two legislators had been granted bail, they were re-arrested on two separate occasions from the precincts of Kigo prison.

It’s on the basis of this that the leader of opposition parliament (LoP) led a boycott of the parliament sessions, in protest of the re-arrest and continued detention of their colleagues.

Mpuuga also contested statements by Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka that the two MPs would continue to be arrested for as many times as the offences they commit.

The team has now resolved to end the boycott on the condition that the government shows a plan to ensure justice is followed. They said that they have taken stock of the boycott and have therefore resolved to go back to the house starting Tuesday.

“We have resolved to return to parliament but with actionable plans aimed at ending the violations of rights in Uganda,” the members said after the meeting which was attended by, the opposition party whips, the shadow cabinet and the LoP.

Yesterday Monday the Forum for the Democratic Change (FDC) had also resolved to end the boycott, as the MPs were now in a designated facility. Mpuuga is expected to make a statement on the floor of the house in relation to the boycott, among others.