Pope Francis, World leaders Congratulate Uganda on Independence Month

Pope Francis meets President Museveni in a recent visit to Uganda. (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – World leaders have continued to send in their congratulations to President Yoweri Museveni and the people of Uganda upon their Independence Day celebrations this October.

The latest messages to President are from His Holiness Pope Francis, H.E Sheik Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, H.E Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar, H.E Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius and H.E Paul Biya, the President of the Republic of Cameroon.

H.E Sheik Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar

Others include Mrs. Salome Zourabichvilli the President of Georgia, H.E Armen Sarkissian, President of the Republic of Armenia and H.E Mr. Volodymyer Zelensky President of Ukraine.

Pope Francis invoked upon the country the abundant blessings of Almighty God.

“I send cordial greetings and good wishes to Your Excellency and your fellow citizens on the occasion of Uganda’s Independence Day. With my prayers that all in the Republic will be sustained in unity and peace, I invoke upon the country the abundant blessings of the Almighty God,” he said.

The Amir of the State of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani said the people of Qatar join him in extending to the President and the people of Uganda, on the anniversary of the country’s Independence Day, their cordial greetings and felicitations.

“Coupled with our best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health and well-being and further development and progress for the people as well as more enhancement of the friendly relations between our two countries,” he said.

H.E Armen Sarkissian, President of the Republic of Armenia

H.E Armen Sarkissian, President of the Republic of Armenia congratulated Ugandans on their day and said he was hopeful that through joint efforts, the relations between the two countries will develop and strengthen for the benefit of the two peoples.

“I wish you good health and success, as well as peace and prosperity for the people of Uganda,” he said.

The President of Georgia, Mrs. Salome Zourabichvilli congratulated President Yoweri Museveni and Ugandans on Independence Day and confirmed her readiness to support the development and deepening of relations between the two countries.

President of Georgia, Mrs. Salome Zourabichvilli

“Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my high consideration along with the wishes for peace, health and prosperity to the friendly people of Uganda,” she said.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, H.E Pravind Kumar Jugnauth congratulated President Museveni and the people of Uganda on their day.

“Mauritius and Uganda share cordial relations. We look forward to strengthening further these bonds and working closely with you on issues of common interest in the years ahead,” he said.

Other world leaders to congratulate President Museveni and the people of Uganda on their independence day include, H.E Khurelsukh Ukhaa, President of Mongolia, H.E Moon Jae-In, President of the Republic of Korea, H.E Dr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman, H.E Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Republic of Seychelles, H.E Mr. Aleksandr Lukashenko President of Belarus, H.E Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E Nicolas Maduro Mors President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, H.E Md. Abdul Hamid President of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh and H.E Sheik Hasina, Prime Minister of the Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, H.E Sheik Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, H.E Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince, H.H Sheik Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, H.E Mr. Aleksandar Vućić president of the Republic of Serbia, H.E Mr. Kaïed President of the Republic of Tunisia, H.E Paula-Mae Weekes, President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Hussein the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and H.E. Rodrigo R. Duterte the President of the Republic of Philippines.