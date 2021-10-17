Rubanda Man Washed away, Drowns in Flood

Rubanda | RedPepper Digital – A man was, on Friday night, swept away by heavy floods in Hamurwa along the kabale -kisoro Highway in Rubanda District.

Martin Turikirokyi, 40, a resident of Hamurwa cell Hamurwa town council Rubanda district was allegedly swept away by heavy floods at Hamurwa near Baj fuel station along Kabale Kisoro highway during a heavy downpour last evening at around 8Pm

Witnesses intimated to this site thatTurikirokyi forcefully crossed therein when the rest of traffic was on standstill.

Maate says that his body was recovered on Saturday morning and taken by relatives for burial.

Traffic was paralysed along the road on Saturday morning for close to three hours until officials from the Uganda National roads Authority kabale on came and cleared the way