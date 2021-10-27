Rujumbura Voters Ask Court to Uphold Minister Muhwezi’s Victory as 1st November is set for Ruling

The people of Rujumbura County in Rukungiri District have asked the High Court at Kabale to dismiss a petition challenging their Member of Parliament Hon. Jim Muhwezi election win.

The Voters argue that they made a right decision of returning Muhwezi to Parliament because they wanted to bring back the glory of their area and they are praying that his victory is upheld.

Their prayer comes at a time when the high Court in Kabale has fixed November 1st 2021 as date when it will rule on an election petition filed by Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party candidate Fred Turyamuhweza Tumuheirwe seeking nullification of Jim Muhwezi’s win.

‘’We pray that the court respects our choice as voters of Rujumbura and uphold Minister Muhwezi’s victory. He genuinely won the election after Turyamuhweza failed to fulfill his promises. Muhwezi used grassroot mobilization to woo support which gave him victory unlike Turyamuhweza who failed to convince us for another term’’, said one of the voters who preferred anonymity.

Some stakeholders added that Muhwezi is highly connected when it comes to lobbying for Rujumbura and even when he was out of parliament , he continued supporting his constituents the reason he was overwhelmingly voted back.

Turyamuhweza ran to court disputing Muhwezi’s victory stressing that the electoral commission erroneously declared him a winner of January 14th election seeking a court to overturn the election results.

Muhwezi who was the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party candidate got 23,990 votes to trounce the incumbent Turyamuhweza who polled 20,556 votes.

Others in the race were independent Grace Muhoozi Mugisha with 2,149 votes while Alliance for National Transformation (ANT)’s Sylivin Gumisiriza polled 230 votes only.

Through his lawyer Jude Byamukama of Jude Byamukama and co. Advocates, Turyamuhweza accuses Hon. Jim Muhwezi of voter bribery through fundraisings and donations.

Other allegations against Muhwezi include conniving with security officials in the district to intimidate and chase away the petitioner’s agents and supporters from polling stations on polling day.

However through his defence lawyers led by Mwesigwa Rukutana of Rukutana and co. Advocates Hon. Maj Gen Muhwezi, the security Minister denies all the allegations levied against him as false propaganda.

It should be noted that during one of the court sessions, of the five Petitioner’s witnesses, only one showed up and the witnesses of the 1st respondent (Jim Muhwezi) were all cross examined according to their affidavits.

The case is before Justice Philip Odoki at Kabale High Court.