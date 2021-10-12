Sheila Gashumba becomes stepmom again

By the look of things it seems TV star Sheila Gashumba is continuously being followed by the jinx of being a stepmother even when she hasn’t given birth to her own kids yet.

It should be recalled that some time back Gashumba was dating socialite Ali Marcus Lwanga aka God’s Plan, who had turned him into a stepmother for the kids he sired with his Mzungu wife.

However, the latest we have is that Gashumba’s new lover, singer Rickman Rick has also turned her into a stepmother after his baby mama recently dropped tot for him.

Gashumba hooked up with Rickman early this year following her split with God’s Plan and since then they have been enjoying themselves ferociously.

But it is not yet clear whether she plans to produce any tots for him or make their relationship official by getting officially married to him.

It is also not yet clear whether or not her father Frank Gashumba will accept him as a viable son-in-law.