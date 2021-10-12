October 13, 2021

Sheila Gashumba becomes stepmom again

October 12, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER
Gashumba and Rickman

By the look of things it seems TV star Sheila Gashumba is continuously being followed by the jinx of being a stepmother even when she hasn’t given birth to her own kids yet.

 

It should be recalled that some time back Gashumba was dating socialite Ali Marcus Lwanga aka God’s Plan, who had turned him into a stepmother for the kids he sired with his Mzungu wife.

 

However, the latest we have is that Gashumba’s new lover, singer Rickman Rick has also turned her into a stepmother after his baby mama recently dropped tot for him.

Gashumba hooked up with Rickman early this year following her split with God’s Plan and since then they have been enjoying themselves ferociously.

But it is not yet clear whether she plans to produce any tots for him or make their relationship official by getting officially married to him.

It is also not yet clear whether or not her father Frank Gashumba will accept him as a viable son-in-law.

About Post Author

Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

editor

See author's posts

Join @RedPepperUG Telegram Channel for Regular updates
Post Views: 461

More Stories

SHAME:Minister Lugolobi’s wife fights mother over property

October 12, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

Gov’t to reduce speed limit to 30kmh in urban areas

October 12, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

Law barring attaching residential home after death over debts mooted

October 12, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe for notification