October 15, 2021

STOCKOUT! Mass mobilisation, Sensitization Subdue Vaccine Availability

October 15, 2021

Paddy Mwesigye, Kabale Assistant District health officer in charge of child and maternal health. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – Kabale district has run out of Moderna vaccine that was supplied last week to boost the vaccination against Covid-19.

Last week, Kabale district received 2,535 doses of modern vaccine and 460 doses of AstraZeneca for all people who were due for their first and second doses respectively.

Paddy Mwesigye, Assistant Kabale district health officer in charge of child and maternal health, said, by Monday 11th October evening, all 2535 doses of modern medicine that were supplied to the district had been used up.

Mwesigye added that out of 460 doses of AstraZeneca that were supplied, there is still a balance of only 80 doses.

He, however, says that the district is waiting for more supplies of Sinovac vaccines at the end of this week or early next week to cater for all teachers who are due for their second jabs.

Mwesigye attributed the quick utilization and uptake of the vaccines to intensive sensitization to communities and zeal exhibited by health workers to contain the spread of Covid-19.

