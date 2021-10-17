Two Guns Recovered as Police Doubles Search for Machete-wielding Assailants who Killed Officer, gang-raped Factory Workers

Mityana – Police authorities have recovered two guns allegedly used in the Factory invasion and aggravated robbery incident in Myanzi, Kassanda district.

This development comes after robbers and criminal assailants plunged ZIAN DUOMI factory located in Kigarama village, Myanzi parish, Myanzi sub-county, in Kassanda district, attacking officers in the wee hours of Saturday morning, October 16, 2021

The reports were confirmed by a statement issued on Sunday morning by Spokesperson, CP Fred Enanga.

“The preliminary findings do reveal that on 16.10.2021, at around 2.40 am, a gang of approximately 15 criminal assailants, armed with pangas and metallic bars, jumped over the fence of the factory that deals in plywood. The assailants headed straight to the sentry house near the gate, and attacked 3 police officers who were inside,” CP Enanga revealed in the statement.

He also added: ” During the surprise attack, they grabbed a gun and shot dead PPC Amuko Ronald. They further inflicted serious injuries on two other officers identified as, PPC Rukundo Obed and PPC Muwanguzi Peter and also took their guns bringing the total number to three.”

CP Enanga also revealed that the territorial police in Wamala and Kassanda was actively investigating the deadly invasion of the ZIAN DUOMI factory and aggravated robbery

The criminal assailants proceeded and broke into the room of the Managing Director, Shi Wenxia, and robbed him of cash Ugx. 7 million, 1000 Chinese Yuan, and other items. Others went to the CCTV room and vandalized the cameras.

The suspects additionally attacked two female victims on the night shift and gang-raped them before they fled from the scene.

Our response teams from Kassanda, upon arrival, rushed the two officers and the female victims to Mityana Referral hospital for further medical attention and DNA samples. The bodies of the officer and that of the killed assailant were also transported to hospital for post mortem. So far two guns and a panga have been recovered. Efforts to recover the additional gun are in place.

The combined task team is now working towards the identification of the assailant who was gunned down, to help identify his place of origin, after his body was found with no identification documents, and also not known in the area. We are also pursuing other leads and will not rest until the assailants are tracked down, arrested and brought to justice.

The two officers and the female victims are all out of danger and progressing well in hospital. Our thoughts and prayers also go to the immediate family of our fallen officer, PPC Amuko Ronald.