October 24, 2021

Tycoon Mbabali son plants a Mustard seed in socialite Porsche

October 24, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER
Porsche and Mbabali’s son

It’s now official Former Bukoto South legislator, Hajji Muhammad Muyanja Mbabaali’s son, Isaac Mbabali has done what many city dudes and other loaded businessmen had failed to do. Reports reaching us reveal that Isaac has outsmarted three prominent power brokers to plant a live seed in the womb of a popular city socialite only identified as Porsche. Snoops reveal that Porsche is baking a bun in the oven and she is in a jovial mood to become a mother again after a long break.

We have learnt that the two lovers are too excited and recently threw a baby bash in anticipation of their forthcoming baby. Sources intimate that Porsche and Isaac hooked up secretly two years ago and no one expected their lovey-dovey lifestyle would sow a mustard seed.

The two first enjoyed a lavish holiday in the Indian Ocean island of Maldives at park Hyatt in Hadahaa in 2019. Porsche, during that holiday kept updating her social media platforms with photos in which she flaunted her booty in different attires, especially swimsuits, something that left many approving that she was in real love.

Reports indicate that Porsche had just dumped another loaded dude only identified as Paul. The loaded dude who hails from Kabale, had purchased a posh mansion for her in Ntinda Ministers’ Village.

He went ahead and bought her a property in Naguru near the police Headquarters although its ownership was being contested in court with city businessman Hajji Joab Semakula, who claimed ownership for it, yet another person sold it to Porsche.

However, Paul failed to melt Porsche’s heart and as well seal her off from the scene of other suitors. It should be noted that Porsche parted ways with hubby of eighteen years and father of her five children, city businessman Andrew in 2015.

