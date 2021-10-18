October 19, 2021

Tycoon Ntake Sells Off Delta TV

October 18, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER
Ntakke aka Guster Lule and wife

Renowned businessman Gaster Luke Ntake has realised that media business is not easy to run, perhaps because of the effects of COVID-19 on the economy and as you read this, word coming in indicates that he has started selling off some of his businesses which don’t make him profits.

 

Our Snoops have it on good grounds that among the ventures Ntake has sold so far is his TV station known as Delta TV, which is based at Muganzilwaza building in Kampala.

 

We are told that Ntake decided to let go of the TV station after realising that it had failed to break even yet operational costs were increasingly becoming unbearable for him.

 

However, insiders at the station reveal that Ntake has left many of the journalists, programs directors, cleaners and other support staff confused, because many of them wonder if they will be paid.

 

Although it is now yet clear to whom Delta TV was sold, it is no longer a secret that management of the company has since changed hands yet Ntake, as Chief Executive Officer of the company, is not breathing a word about it.

 

It should be noted that Ntake, who deals in confectionery and is known for the popular Ntake Bread, although he has also invested heavily in real estate businesses with commercial arcades in Kampala.

 

About Post Author

Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

editor

See author's posts

Join @RedPepperUG Telegram Channel for Regular updates
Post Views: 365

More Stories

Woman drags Music promoter Aisha to Police

October 18, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

BLOW: Ex-Entebbe Mayor Kabuye Loses COVID-19 Testing Deal

October 18, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

West Nile Tobacco Farmers protest over delayed pay

October 18, 2021 Andrew Amvesi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe for notification